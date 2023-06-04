Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,900 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.5 %

CG opened at $28.79 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile



The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

