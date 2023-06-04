Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,900 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $79.63 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.