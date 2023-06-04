Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 303.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

