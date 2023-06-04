American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,838,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $291.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.83 and its 200 day moving average is $301.67. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

