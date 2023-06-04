Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

