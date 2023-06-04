CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.20 million-$727.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.90 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.32-$2.43 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
