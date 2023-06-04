CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.00 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.54-$0.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.44.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.