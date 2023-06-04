Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 842,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $60,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

