ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $58,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $220.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.02. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

