BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $182,104,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. Yum China’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.