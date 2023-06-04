BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $571,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 86.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.
Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.