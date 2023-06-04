Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 465.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,291 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.64% of Chart Industries worth $69,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after acquiring an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $823,420. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.92. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

