Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,510 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Barrick Gold worth $65,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

