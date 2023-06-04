Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Public Storage stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

