Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after purchasing an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

VMC stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

