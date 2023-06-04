DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1,311.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,747 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in DexCom by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $122.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $633,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,215,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

