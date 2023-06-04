Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $212.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

