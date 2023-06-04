Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

