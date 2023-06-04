Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.