Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,253 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $272.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.05. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

