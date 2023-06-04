Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $150,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

