Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Globus Medical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

