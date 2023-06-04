Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,635 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

