Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $110,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $82.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

