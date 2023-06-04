Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani bought 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783 over the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

