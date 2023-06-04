Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $53,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

