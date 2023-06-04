Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $145,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after buying an additional 5,916,905 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.8 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

