Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 178.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 6,259.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fisker Price Performance

FSR stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

