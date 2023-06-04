Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

