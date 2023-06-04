Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

Insider Activity

Etsy Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $85.01 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

