Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $146,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

