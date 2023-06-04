Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,189.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 396,990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

About Western Digital

Western Digital stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

