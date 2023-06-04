Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $147,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

