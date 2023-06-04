Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $148,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $343.73 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average is $297.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,744 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,808. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

