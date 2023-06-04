Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 761,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Expedia Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,757 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

