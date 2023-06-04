Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Trading Up 3.6 %

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

LEN stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.