Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Position Decreased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMD stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

