Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

