Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander Profile

NYSE SAN opened at $3.42 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.