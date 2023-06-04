Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AECOM by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AECOM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Profile



AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

