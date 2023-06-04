Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 602,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,918 over the last 90 days. 35.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

