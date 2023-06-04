Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,276 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.38% of Iron Mountain worth $55,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,990 shares of company stock worth $2,129,117. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.
IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
