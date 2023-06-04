American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,341 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $41,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.