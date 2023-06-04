Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $58,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after purchasing an additional 295,009 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.95 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

