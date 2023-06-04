Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $429-431 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.85 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $59,634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 62.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 530,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after buying an additional 204,004 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 71.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 485,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after buying an additional 202,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

