Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $145.68 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

