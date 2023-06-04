ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 43,937 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4,034.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,026 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,937 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

ADSK opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.