ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $272.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.53. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

