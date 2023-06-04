ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $7.13 Million in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:SRE opened at $144.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.62. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

