ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,019 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

